Inogen, Inc (INGN) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Inogen, Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.36% of Inogen worth $16,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INGN. Brown Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inogen during the second quarter worth about $60,117,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inogen during the third quarter valued at $24,965,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Inogen by 946.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 257,941 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,926,000 after buying an additional 233,283 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Inogen by 134.7% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 322,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,150,000 after buying an additional 184,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Inogen by 24.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 891,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,686,000 after buying an additional 175,696 shares during the last quarter.

Inogen, Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) traded down 0.80% during trading on Friday, hitting $65.31. 148,901 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 91.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.22. Inogen, Inc has a one year low of $28.81 and a one year high of $69.36.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Inogen had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company earned $54.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Inogen, Inc will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

INGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Inogen from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

In other news, EVP Matt Scribner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,345.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 31,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $2,090,452.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,745.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. The Company’s Inogen One systems concentrate the air around the patient to offer a single source of supplemental oxygen anytime, anywhere with a portable device weighing approximately 4.8 or seven pounds.

