Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.34.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (INE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/innergex-renewable-energy-inc-ine-given-average-recommendation-of-hold-by-brokerages/1143039.html.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) opened at 13.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.44. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The company’s market cap is $1.51 billion.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc is an independent renewable power producer. The Company is a developer, owner and operator of renewable power-generating facilities with a focus on hydroelectric, wind power and solar photovoltaic (PV) projects. It operates through four segments: hydroelectric generation, wind power generation, solar power generation and site development.

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.