Imperial Capital Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (ERI)

Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Imperial Capital in a note issued to investors on Saturday. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.51% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) opened at 16.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average is $14.29. Eldorado Resorts has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $781.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, Director David P. Tomick acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $39,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Reeg acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,585. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

