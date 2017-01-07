Immune Design Corp. (IMDZ) Insider Carlos V. Paya Sells 3,940 Shares of Stock

Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ) insider Carlos V. Paya sold 3,940 shares of Immune Design Corp. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $21,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ) opened at 5.30 on Friday. Immune Design Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $17.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average is $7.19. The firm’s market capitalization is $134.67 million.

Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 million. Immune Design Corp. had a negative net margin of 415.05% and a negative return on equity of 50.92%. Equities analysts predict that Immune Design Corp. will post ($2.45) earnings per share for the current year.

IMDZ has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Immune Design Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immune Design Corp. in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RS Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Immune Design Corp. by 3.2% in the second quarter. RS Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,227,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after buying an additional 38,123 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Immune Design Corp. by 25.0% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Immune Design Corp. by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Immune Design Corp. by 14.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new stake in Immune Design Corp. during the second quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

About Immune Design Corp.

Immune Design Corp. is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. The Company focuses on cancer with in vivo approaches designed to enable the body’s immune system to fight disease. The Company is developing multiple product candidates from its discovery platforms, including ZVex and GLAAS. ZVex is a discovery platform that uses a vector to generate product candidates designed to create cytotoxic T cells (CTLs) in vivo.

