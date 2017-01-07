IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) Shares Sold by BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A.

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. reduced its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,625,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $127,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,319,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in IDACORP by 1.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in IDACORP by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,151,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,286,000 after buying an additional 233,547 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in IDACORP by 5.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 123,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) opened at 79.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.47. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.03 and a 52 week high of $83.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.04 and its 200 day moving average is $78.01.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post $3.89 EPS for the current year.

IDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Williams Capital initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th.

In related news, Director Dennis L. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $40,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s operating subsidiary is Idaho Power Company (Idaho Power), which is an electric utility engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale and purchase of electric energy and capacity. Its segments are utility operations and all other. The utility operations segment consists of the regulated operations of Idaho Power, which include the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase and sale of electricity, and Idaho Energy Resources Co (IERCo), a subsidiary of Idaho Power and a joint venturer in Bridger Coal Company (BCC), which mines and supplies coal to the Jim Bridger generating plant owned in part by Idaho Power.

