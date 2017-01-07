IBM Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Western Union Company (The) (WU)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in Western Union Company (The) (NYSE:WU) by 20.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,088 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Western Union Company (The) were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Union Company (The) by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,174,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,978,000 after buying an additional 697,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Western Union Company (The) by 48.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,905,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,481,000 after buying an additional 11,382,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Western Union Company (The) by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 13,605,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,944,000 after buying an additional 507,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Western Union Company (The) by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 8,954,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,738,000 after buying an additional 165,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Western Union Company (The) by 7.2% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,143,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,836,000 after buying an additional 413,257 shares in the last quarter.

Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) traded up 1.17% on Friday, reaching $22.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,296,303 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.59. Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $22.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Western Union Company (The)’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/ibm-retirement-fund-reduces-stake-in-western-union-company-the-wu/1143461.html.

WU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research set a $23.00 target price on Western Union Company (The) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Union Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Western Union Company (The) in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Western Union Company (The) in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Union Company (The) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Western Union Company (The) Company Profile

The Western Union Company (Western Union) is a provider of money movement and payment services. The Company operates through three segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Consumer-to-Business and Business Solutions. Western Union’s Consumer-to-Consumer segment is engaged in individual money transfers from one consumer to another.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Union Company (The) (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.