IBM Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 13.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,634,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,534,000 after buying an additional 546,464 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 20,199.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 352,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,311,000 after buying an additional 351,067 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 34.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,017,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,445,000 after buying an additional 259,834 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the third quarter valued at $27,432,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at $18,774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) traded down 0.24% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.51. 728,797 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.81. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.72 and a 12-month high of $139.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.08. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business earned $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post $7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 5.63%.

UHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America Corporation cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.85.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in owning and operating acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and radiation oncology centers. Its segment is acute care hospital services and behavioral healthcare services.

