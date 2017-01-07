Hydro One Ltd (H) Receives C$25.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.86.

Several research analysts have weighed in on H shares. Scotiabank set a C$25.50 price target on shares of Hydro One and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays PLC lowered their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a report on Thursday, November 24th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Hydro One from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/hydro-one-ltd-h-receives-c25-86-average-price-target-from-analysts/1143072.html.

Hydro One (TSE:H) opened at 23.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion and a PE ratio of 18.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84. Hydro One has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $26.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited is an electricity transmission and distribution utility. The Company transmits and distributes electricity across the Province of Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business and Other Business. Its Transmission Business comprises the business of transmitting high voltage electricity across the province, interconnecting over 70 local distribution companies and certain directly connected industrial customers throughout the Ontario electricity grid.

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.