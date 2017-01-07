Home Depot, Inc. (The) (HD) Shares Sold by Standard Life Investments LTD

Standard Life Investments LTD decreased its position in Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,470,148 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the period. Home Depot, Inc. (The) makes up about 1.3% of Standard Life Investments LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Standard Life Investments LTD’s holdings in Home Depot, Inc. (The) were worth $317,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 37,680.1% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,400,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,480,000 after buying an additional 35,306,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Home Depot, Inc. (The) during the second quarter worth approximately $337,042,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 2.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,090,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,246,819,000 after buying an additional 931,070 shares during the period. Green Valley Investors LLC increased its position in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 366.2% in the second quarter. Green Valley Investors LLC now owns 801,164 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $102,301,000 after buying an additional 629,316 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 261.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 670,707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $86,305,000 after buying an additional 485,349 shares during the period. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) opened at 133.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.05 and its 200 day moving average is $130.96. Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.62 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.05 billion. Home Depot, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 123.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot, Inc. will post $6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Home Depot, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio is 44.66%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HD shares. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.72 target price (up from $127.67) on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot, Inc. (The) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.38.

In related news, Director Mark C. Vadon purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.87 per share, with a total value of $1,948,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,038,307.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $128.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,282,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serve three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

