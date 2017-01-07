Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRC) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hill-Rom Holdings in a research note issued on Thursday. Northcoast Research analyst D. Keiser now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Hill-Rom Holdings’ Q2 2017 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hill-Rom Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Hill-Rom Holdings Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share (HRC)” was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/hill-rom-holdings-inc-forecasted-to-earn-q1-2017-earnings-of-0-75-per-share-hrc/1143080.html.

Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC) opened at 57.87 on Friday. Hill-Rom Holdings has a 52-week low of $42.99 and a 52-week high of $63.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.52 and a 200-day moving average of $56.18.

Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Hill-Rom Holdings had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $706 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Hill-Rom Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is 36.76%.

In other news, COO Carlyn D. Solomon sold 40,515 shares of Hill-Rom Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $2,219,411.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,089.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings during the second quarter worth about $15,483,000. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings by 21.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 34,546 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 6,196 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings during the second quarter worth about $15,035,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,483,358 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $153,919,000 after buying an additional 131,241 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 719,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,588,000 after buying an additional 22,930 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hill-Rom Holdings

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company offers patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes in advancing mobility, wound care and prevention, clinical workflow, surgical safety and efficiency, and respiratory health areas. Its segments include North America, Surgical and Respiratory Care, International and Welch Allyn.

