Highwoods Properties, Inc. to Post FY2017 Earnings of $3.35 Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts (HIW)

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group cut their FY2017 earnings estimates for Highwoods Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings of $3.35 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.39. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ FY2018 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wood & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.11.

Shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) traded down 0.15% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.80. 480,887 shares of the stock traded hands. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $56.23. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.41 and a 200 day moving average of $51.11.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.05 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 78.81% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 36.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides leasing, management, development, construction and other customer-related services for its properties and for third-parties. The Company is engaged in the business of operation, acquisition and development of real estate properties.

