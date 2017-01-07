Hermes Investment Management Ltd. Continues to Hold Stake in Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc (SNI)

Hermes Investment Management Ltd. maintained its position in shares of Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc (NASDAQ:SNI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Scripps Networks Interactive were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Scripps Networks Interactive by 3.8% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 23,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Scripps Networks Interactive by 5.3% in the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Scripps Networks Interactive by 2.9% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Scripps Networks Interactive by 5.7% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after buying an additional 9,215 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Scripps Networks Interactive by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 25,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc (NASDAQ:SNI) traded down 0.40% on Friday, hitting $74.38. The stock had a trading volume of 739,059 shares. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.23 and its 200-day moving average is $65.77. Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $75.37.

Scripps Networks Interactive (NASDAQ:SNI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.31. Scripps Networks Interactive had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 34.21%. The company had revenue of $803.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc will post $5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Scripps Networks Interactive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scripps Networks Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Scripps Networks Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America Corporation lowered Scripps Networks Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Scripps Networks Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.43.

In other news, COO Burton F. Jablin sold 7,578 shares of Scripps Networks Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total transaction of $551,147.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,078.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward W. Scripps sold 354,810 shares of Scripps Networks Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $23,144,256.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,037,825.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Scripps Networks Interactive Company Profile

Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc is a developer of lifestyle-oriented content for linear and interactive video platforms, including television and the Internet brands. The Company’s segments include U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Corporate and Other. Its U.S. Networks segment includes its approximately six national television networks: HGTV, Food Network, Travel Channel, DIY Network, Cooking Channel and Great American Country.

