Herm Rosenman Sells 1,849 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Herm Rosenman sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $21,947.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,409 shares in the company, valued at $396,564.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Herm Rosenman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 6th, Herm Rosenman sold 1,828 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $21,625.24.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Herm Rosenman sold 1,852 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $14,778.96.

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) opened at 11.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.23. The firm’s market capitalization is $601.87 million. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $13.80.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $53.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 36.64% and a negative return on equity of 48.24%. Natera’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post ($1.67) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTRA. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark Co. increased their target price on shares of Natera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 331.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 134,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 103,500 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Natera by 30.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,000,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the third quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

