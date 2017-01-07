Henderson Group PLC Holds Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY)

Henderson Group PLC continued to hold its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,686 shares of the technology retailer’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Best Buy Co. were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advantus Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 27,269 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,829 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co. by 6.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 104,853 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co. by 3.6% in the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,720 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) traded up 0.30% during trading on Friday, hitting $42.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,926,456 shares. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $49.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.95 and a 200 day moving average of $38.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.55.

Best Buy Co. (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The technology retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. Best Buy Co. had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm earned $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post $3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Best Buy Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

BBY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price objective on Best Buy Co. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Best Buy Co. from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.15 price objective on shares of Best Buy Co. in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.66.

In other news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 675,000 shares of Best Buy Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $32,757,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,732,500 shares in the company, valued at $84,078,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paula Baker sold 6,138 shares of Best Buy Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $286,644.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,748.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Co. Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc is a provider of technology products, services and solutions. The Company offers products and services to the customers visiting its stores, engaging with Geek Squad agents or using its Websites or mobile applications. It operates through two segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment consists of the operations in all states, districts and territories of the United States, under various brand names, including Best Buy, bestbuy.com, Best Buy Mobile, Best Buy Direct, Best Buy Express, Geek Squad, Magnolia Home Theater, and Pacific Kitchen and Home.

