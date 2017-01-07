Hendershot Investments Inc. Has $282,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (T)

Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 38.1% in the second quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Concannon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 40.3% in the third quarter. Concannon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) traded down 1.99% on Friday, hitting $41.32. 32,687,866 shares of the stock were exchanged. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.43 and a 52-week high of $43.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.61. The firm has a market cap of $253.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.70%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Hendershot Investments Inc. Has $282,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (T)” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/hendershot-investments-inc-has-282000-position-in-att-inc-t/1143518.html.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Drexel Hamilton upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Vetr upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.31 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Instinet restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.98.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 27,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.91 per share, with a total value of $1,001,331.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company offers communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. It operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Business Solutions segment includes various categories, including wireless service, fixed strategic services, legacy voice and data services, other services and wireless equipment.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.