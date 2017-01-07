GrubHub Inc (GRUB) Stake Raised by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in GrubHub Inc (NASDAQ:GRUB) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in GrubHub were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in GrubHub by 19.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in GrubHub by 8.6% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 52,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in GrubHub by 8.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,288,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,106,000 after buying an additional 169,633 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in GrubHub during the second quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in GrubHub by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GrubHub Inc (NASDAQ:GRUB) traded down 1.12% during trading on Friday, hitting $36.34. 1,287,273 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.41 and a 200-day moving average of $37.52. GrubHub Inc has a 52-week low of $17.77 and a 52-week high of $44.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion and a PE ratio of 66.07.

GrubHub (NASDAQ:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.36 million. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GrubHub Inc will post $0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GRUB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of GrubHub in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Roth Capital set a $44.00 price target on shares of GrubHub and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of GrubHub in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.94.

In other news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 139,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $5,692,627.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,295.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $203,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc (Grubhub) is a provider of an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders. The Company connects more than 40,000 local restaurants with diners in more than 1,000 cities across the United States. For restaurants, Grubhub generates higher margin takeout orders at full menu prices.

