Greystone Managed Investments Inc. Sells 269 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)

Greystone Managed Investments Inc. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.6% of Greystone Managed Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Greystone Managed Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $121,000. Whitnell & Co. increased its position in Alphabet by 20.6% in the second quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A increased its position in Alphabet by 3.0% in the third quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 28.7% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 34.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) traded up 1.53% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $806.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,640,170 shares. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $663.06 and a 12 month high of $816.68. The firm has a market cap of $555.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $779.29 and a 200-day moving average of $765.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $9.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.62 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 22.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post $34.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Vetr downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $810.65 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $910.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. RBC Capital Markets set a $880.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $939.51.

In related news, VP James Grier Campbell sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.20, for a total value of $150,970.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.27, for a total value of $3,205,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,427.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company holds interests in Google Inc (Google). The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. Google segment includes Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Apps, Cloud, Android, Chrome, Google Play, and hardware products, including Chromecast, Chromebooks and Nexus, which are sold by the Company.

