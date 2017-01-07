Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $36,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 24.5% in the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 296,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,821,000 after buying an additional 58,235 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 27.0% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 369,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,243,000 after buying an additional 78,540 shares during the period. Rail Splitter Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 17.9% in the second quarter. Rail Splitter Capital Management LLC now owns 206,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after buying an additional 31,305 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 386,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,481,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) opened at 78.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 0.86. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $55.10 and a one year high of $81.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.93.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 5.38%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post $3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.72%.

FIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays PLC increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Pacific Crest initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.16.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $807,394.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,867.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Massey sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total value of $2,007,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,275,035.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (FIS) is a financial services technology company. The Company offers a range of solutions in retail and enterprise banking, payments, capital markets, asset and wealth management, risk and compliance, treasury and insurance, as well as providing financial consulting and outsourcing services.

