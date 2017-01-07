Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 19,403 Shares of Reynolds American Inc (RAI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds American Inc (NYSE:RAI) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,403 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Reynolds American were worth $35,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Reynolds American by 7.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reynolds American by 5,888.9% in the third quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reynolds American by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds American during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds American during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reynolds American Inc (NYSE:RAI) opened at 55.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.25 and its 200 day moving average is $51.73. The firm has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.35. Reynolds American Inc has a 52-week low of $43.38 and a 52-week high of $56.65.

Reynolds American (NYSE:RAI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Reynolds American had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company earned $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Reynolds American Inc will post $2.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Reynolds American’s payout ratio is 47.92%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Reynolds American in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Citigroup Inc. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Reynolds American and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. RBC Capital Markets set a $54.00 price target on shares of Reynolds American and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Jefferies Group began coverage on shares of Reynolds American in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vetr cut shares of Reynolds American from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.08 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.35.

In other news, CEO Debra Ann Crew sold 10,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total value of $590,013.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,680.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reynolds American Company Profile

Reynolds American Inc (RAI) is a holding company. The Company’s segments are RJR Tobacco, Santa Fe and American Snuff. The RJR Tobacco segment consists principally of the primary operations of R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company. The Santa Fe segment consists of the domestic operations of Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Company, Inc (SFNTC).

