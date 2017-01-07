Gilead Sciences, Inc. Expected to Post FY2016 Earnings of $9.88 Per Share (GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group lowered their FY2016 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a note issued to investors on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst B. Abrahams now forecasts that the firm will post earnings per share of $9.88 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.31. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q4 2016 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $10.22 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. The company earned $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 100.57% and a net margin of 47.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Leerink Swann set a $112.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $108.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) opened at 75.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.20. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $103.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.96 and a 200-day moving average of $77.97.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 9.1% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 148.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.5% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 20.8% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 340.5% in the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John W. Madigan sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $7,860,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,115,028.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Martin sold 73,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $5,396,869.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,204,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,814,224.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.44%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s principal areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), liver diseases, such as chronic hepatitis C virus infection and chronic hepatitis B virus infection, cardiovascular, hematology/oncology and inflammation/respiratory.

