Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Holds Stake in Sears Holdings Corporation (SHLD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC held its position in Sears Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SHLD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,018 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sears Holdings Corporation were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHLD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Sears Holdings Corporation by 34.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in Sears Holdings Corporation during the second quarter worth $340,000. Societe Generale acquired a new position in Sears Holdings Corporation during the second quarter worth $172,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Sears Holdings Corporation during the second quarter worth $11,376,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Sears Holdings Corporation by 33.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 332,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after buying an additional 83,900 shares during the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sears Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SHLD) traded down 7.99% on Friday, hitting $9.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,036,721 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $12.72. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.02 billion. Sears Holdings Corporation has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $19.54.

In other Sears Holdings Corporation news, Director Fairholme Capital Management L sold 46,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $568,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 80.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sears Holdings Corporation Company Profile

Sears Holdings Corporation is an integrated retailer. The Company is the parent company of Kmart Holding Corporation (Kmart) and Sears, Roebuck and Co (Sears). It operates through two segments: Kmart and Sears Domestic. It operates approximately 940 Kmart stores across over 50 states, Guam, Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands.

