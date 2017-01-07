Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in IDEX Corporation (IEX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in IDEX Corporation were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of IDEX Corporation by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of IDEX Corporation by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of IDEX Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $692,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of IDEX Corporation by 60.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $2,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) traded down 0.24% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.60. 164,980 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.51 and a 200-day moving average of $89.95. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.18. IDEX Corporation has a 52 week low of $67.20 and a 52 week high of $95.76.

IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The business earned $530.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.29 million. IDEX Corporation had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IDEX Corporation will post $3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. IDEX Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.06%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IEX. RBC Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of IDEX Corporation in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of IDEX Corporation in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded IDEX Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on IDEX Corporation from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEX Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.88.

In related news, COO Eric D. Ashleman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.83, for a total transaction of $556,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,123.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $302,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEX Corporation Company Profile

IDEX Corporation (IDEX) operates an applied solutions business that sells pumps, flow meters and other fluidics systems, and components and engineered products. The Company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP).

