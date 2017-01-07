Gamestop Corporation (GME) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Gamestop Corporation (NYSE:GME) by 61.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 418,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,839 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.40% of Gamestop Corporation worth $11,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Gamestop Corporation by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,770,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,030,000 after buying an additional 144,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gamestop Corporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 308,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,506,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gamestop Corporation by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 57,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Gamestop Corporation by 6.8% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 71,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Gamestop Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $325,000.

Gamestop Corporation (NYSE:GME) traded down 1.92% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.52. 2,334,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.14. Gamestop Corporation has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $33.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average of $26.83.

Gamestop Corporation (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Gamestop Corporation had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company earned $1.96 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Gamestop Corporation will post $3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Gamestop Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 39.47%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GME. Vetr raised shares of Gamestop Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.68 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gamestop Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wedbush set a $30.00 price target on shares of Gamestop Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Gamestop Corporation in a research note on Friday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gamestop Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gamestop Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.52.

Gamestop Corporation Company Profile

GameStop Corp. is an omnichannel video game retailer. The Company sells video game hardware, physical and digital video game software, video game accessories, as well as mobile and consumer electronics products and other merchandise through its GameStop, EB Games and Micromania stores. The Company operates its business in four Video Game Brands segments: United States, Canada, Australia and Europe, and Technology Brands segment.

