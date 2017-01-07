FY2019 EPS Estimates for Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Boosted by Jefferies Group

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report issued on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst J. Holford now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $8.22 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.03. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

JNJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Vetr upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.49 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Leerink Swann reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.95.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) traded down 0.48% during trading on Friday, hitting $116.30. 5,221,381 shares of the company traded hands. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $94.28 and a 52 week high of $126.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.32. The company has a market capitalization of $316.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

In other news, Director Charles Prince acquired 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $114.11 per share, with a total value of $99,846.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,520 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,197.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the second quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. The Company’s segments include Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes a range of products used in the baby care, oral care, skin care, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health and wound care markets.

