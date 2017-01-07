FY2017 EPS Estimates for Tupperware Brands Corporation Boosted by Analyst (TUP)

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2017 earnings estimates for shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. KeyCorp analyst J. Gere now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings of $4.43 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.42.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tupperware Brands Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation in a report on Saturday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tupperware Brands Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) opened at 55.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.30. Tupperware Brands Corporation has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $66.90.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business earned $521.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.14 million. Tupperware Brands Corporation had a return on equity of 124.54% and a net margin of 9.20%. Tupperware Brands Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Tupperware Brands Corporation by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,241,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,005,000 after buying an additional 221,456 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tupperware Brands Corporation by 13.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,604,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,866,000 after buying an additional 415,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in Tupperware Brands Corporation by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,772,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,776,000 after buying an additional 116,990 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Tupperware Brands Corporation by 25.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,196,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,245,000 after buying an additional 242,871 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Tupperware Brands Corporation by 14.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,029,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,940,000 after buying an additional 133,614 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Roehlk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $117,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,052. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William J. Wright sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $119,532.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,525 shares in the company, valued at $485,243. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Tupperware Brands Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 68.00%.

About Tupperware Brands Corporation

Tupperware Brands Corporation is engaged in the manufacture and sale of Tupperware products, and cosmetics and personal care products. The Company’s segments are Europe, Asia Pacific, Tupperware North America, Beauty North America and South America. The Europe, Asia Pacific and Tupperware North America segments include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand.

