FY2017 Earnings Estimate for Waste Connections, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer Holdings (WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings boosted their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Waste Connections in a research note issued on Wednesday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst N. Kaye now expects that the brokerage will earn $2.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.88. Oppenheimer Holdings has a “Outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ FY2018 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business earned $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 98.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WCN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, October 21st. RBC Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.50 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Waste Connections from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.44.

Shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) traded up 0.73% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.67. 645,298 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.55. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $50.64 and a 12-month high of $81.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 0.34.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 50.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,187,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,188,000 after buying an additional 4,433,316 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 5,800.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,561,000 after buying an additional 3,504,565 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at approximately $321,955,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,379,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,805,000. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider James Little sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $148,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections Inc, formerly Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd, is a Canada-based waste management company. The Company provides waste collection, recycling and disposal services to commercial, industrial, municipal and residential customers in over 10 states in the United States, and the District of Columbia, and in over six Canadian provinces.

