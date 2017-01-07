Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings decreased their FY2016 EPS estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the brokerage will earn $1.16 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.21. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q4 2016 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RBA. RBC Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.04.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: "FY2016 EPS Estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated Cut by Analyst (RBA)" was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) opened at 34.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.65. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $39.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.40.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company earned $128.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.06 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 19.91%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBA. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter valued at $10,441,000. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter valued at $12,934,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.3% in the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 637,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,811,000 after buying an additional 48,790 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter valued at $6,943,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter valued at $223,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Douglas William Olive sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $203,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated is a holding company. The Company is an auctioneer of industrial equipment. The Company is engaged in selling industrial equipment and other assets for the construction, agricultural, transportation, energy, mining, forestry, material handling, marine and real estate industries at its unreserved auctions and online marketplaces.

