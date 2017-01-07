FY2016 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources Company Lifted by Analyst (PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) – Williams Capital increased their FY2016 EPS estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Company in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. Williams Capital analyst G. Sorbara now expects that the brokerage will earn ($0.29) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.31). Williams Capital also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s FY2017 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Pioneer Natural Resources Company had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PXD. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wunderlich lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Company from $182.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.38.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) opened at 185.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.80 and a 200 day moving average of $175.57. Pioneer Natural Resources Company has a 52 week low of $103.50 and a 52 week high of $195.00. The firm’s market capitalization is $31.41 billion.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,174,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Company by 70.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,808 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 11,888 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Company by 20.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Company by 68.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Timothy L. Dove sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total value of $555,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,086,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total transaction of $1,851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,467,601.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States. The Company operates through the oil and gas development, exploration and production segment. The Company focuses on production of oil, natural gas liquid (NGLs) and gas through development drilling, production enhancement activities and acquisitions of producing properties.

