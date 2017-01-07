FY2016 EPS Estimates for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI) Increased by Analyst

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Equities researchers at Williams Capital raised their FY2016 earnings estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. Williams Capital analyst G. Sorbara now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. Williams Capital also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s FY2017 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company earned $159.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.09 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 225.04% and a positive return on equity of 123.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

LPI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. FBR & Co assumed coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Drexel Hamilton assumed coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) opened at 14.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $12.54. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $16.47. The stock’s market capitalization is $3.55 billion.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Visium Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Seven Eight Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 8.8% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc (Laredo) is an independent energy company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties, and the transportation of oil and natural gas from such properties primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The Company’s segments include Exploration and production, and Midstream and marketing.

