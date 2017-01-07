AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) – Stock analysts at CLSA increased their FY2016 EPS estimates for AK Steel Holding Corporation in a research report issued on Tuesday. CLSA analyst D. Lipschitz now expects that the firm will earn $0.31 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.30.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AKS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AK Steel Holding Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $7.50) on shares of AK Steel Holding Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AK Steel Holding Corporation in a research note on Monday, December 5th. J P Morgan Chase & Co boosted their price objective on shares of AK Steel Holding Corporation from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of AK Steel Holding Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.10 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “FY2016 EPS Estimates for AK Steel Holding Corporation Raised by CLSA (AKS)” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/fy2016-eps-estimates-for-ak-steel-holding-corporation-raised-by-clsa-aks/1143029.html.

AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) opened at 10.72 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is $2.55 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.36. AK Steel Holding Corporation has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $11.39.

AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm earned $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. AK Steel Holding Corporation had a negative return on equity of 24.32% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “FY2016 EPS Estimates for AK Steel Holding Corporation Raised by CLSA (AKS)” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/fy2016-eps-estimates-for-ak-steel-holding-corporation-raised-by-clsa-aks/1143029.html.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AK Steel Holding Corporation by 76.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,910,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,742,000 after buying an additional 11,192,363 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in AK Steel Holding Corporation by 8.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 16,604,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,199,000 after buying an additional 1,323,068 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AK Steel Holding Corporation by 24.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,542,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,124,000 after buying an additional 2,064,534 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in AK Steel Holding Corporation by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 6,341,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,629,000 after buying an additional 405,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AK Steel Holding Corporation by 395.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,307,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,637,000 after buying an additional 4,237,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

About AK Steel Holding Corporation

AK Steel Holding Corporation is an integrated producer of flat-rolled carbon, stainless and electrical steels and tubular products through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation (AK Steel). The Company operates approximately eight steelmaking and finishing plants, over two coke plants and approximately two tube manufacturing plants across states, which include Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for AK Steel Holding Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AK Steel Holding Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.