Forward View Comments on Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc.’s FY2017 Earnings (SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) – Analysts at Forward View decreased their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings in a research report issued on Thursday. Forward View analyst N. Yates now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. Forward View currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Forward View also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings’ Q4 2017 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 564.51%. The company earned $217.16 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPWH. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.11.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings (NASDAQ:SPWH) opened at 9.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $375.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of -0.47. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $14.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average of $9.67.

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings news, CFO Kevan P. Talbot bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPWH. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings during the second quarter valued at about $16,120,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $10,687,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $9,893,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings during the second quarter valued at about $6,997,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings during the second quarter valued at about $4,268,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor sporting goods retailer. The Company has outdoor specialty store base in the Western United States and Alaska. The Company has over 70 stores across approximately 20 states, which are located in power, neighborhood and lifestyle centers. The Company also operates several single-unit, standalone locations.

