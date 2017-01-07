FORTESCUE METALS G ADR EA REPR 2 (FSUGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

FORTESCUE METALS G ADR EA REPR 2 (NASDAQ:FSUGY) has received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Zacks has also assigned FORTESCUE METALS G ADR EA REPR 2 an industry rank of 3 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FSUGY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FORTESCUE METALS G ADR EA REPR 2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FORTESCUE METALS G ADR EA REPR 2 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

FORTESCUE METALS G ADR EA REPR 2 (NASDAQ:FSUGY) opened at 8.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average is $7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.08. FORTESCUE METALS G ADR EA REPR 2 has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $10.29.

