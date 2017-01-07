FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 75.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.51% of FLIR Systems worth $21,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 131,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 45,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,138,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,771,000 after buying an additional 25,575 shares during the period. Finally, British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 69.7% in the third quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp now owns 48,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 20,106 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) opened at 35.92 on Friday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $37.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.53.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company earned $405.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.36 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post $1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on FLIR Systems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on FLIR Systems in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on FLIR Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

In other news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 52,000 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $1,684,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Carter sold 20,000 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $653,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc (FLIR) designs, develops, markets and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems and advanced threat-detection solutions. The Company’s segments include Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime and Detection.

