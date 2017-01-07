Fitbit, Inc. (FIT) Position Reduced by BlackRock Group LTD

BlackRock Group LTD reduced its position in shares of Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,404,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,764 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD owned about 0.63% of Fitbit worth $20,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Fitbit by 16.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 16,967 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fitbit by 684.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 866,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,852,000 after buying an additional 755,607 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Fitbit by 179.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 661,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,811,000 after buying an additional 424,756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fitbit by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,194,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,733,000 after buying an additional 57,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fitbit by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 201,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) opened at 7.90 on Friday. Fitbit, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $21.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average of $12.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 2.61.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Fitbit had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company earned $503.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fitbit, Inc. will post $0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Fitbit, Inc. (FIT) Position Reduced by BlackRock Group LTD” was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/fitbit-inc-fit-position-reduced-by-blackrock-group-ltd/1143199.html.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fitbit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Vetr lowered shares of Fitbit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.46 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho set a $20.00 target price on shares of Fitbit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Pacific Crest lowered shares of Fitbit from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.88 to $16.70 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Fitbit to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.55.

In other news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $196,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder True Venture Partners Ii, L.L. sold 860,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $7,026,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fitbit

Fitbit, Inc is a provider of health and fitness devices. The Company’s platform combines connected health and fitness devices with software and services, including an online dashboard and mobile applications, data analytics, motivational and social tools, personalized insights and virtual coaching through customized fitness plans and interactive workouts.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fitbit Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fitbit Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.