First Quadrant L P CA Sells 234,842 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG)

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,842 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) were worth $23,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 39.8% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 20.5% in the second quarter. RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,186,000 after buying an additional 252,832 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 12.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,679,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,194,000 after buying an additional 528,466 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 2.6% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) during the second quarter valued at $30,357,000. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) opened at 85.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.85 and a 200-day moving average of $85.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.59. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $74.46 and a 1-year high of $90.33.

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The company earned $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Procter & Gamble Company (The) had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 16.27%. Procter & Gamble Company (The)’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post $3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. raised shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Vetr cut shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.49 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. cut shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble Company (The) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.75.

In other news, insider Price Matthew sold 3,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total value of $267,738.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,197.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company (The) Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

