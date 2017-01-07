FIG Partners Comments on Hope Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2017 Earnings (HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Analysts at FIG Partners raised their Q3 2017 EPS estimates for Hope Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday. FIG Partners analyst T. Coffey now expects that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s FY2017 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) opened at 22.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.52. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $22.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $151,695,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $96,972,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $71,317,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $58,745,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $57,857,000. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc, formerly BBCN Bancorp, Inc, is the holding company of Bank of Hope. Bank of Hope is the regional Korean-American bank in the United States. Bank of Hope operates approximately 85 full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Georgia and Alabama.

