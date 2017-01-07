Fibria Celulose S.A. (FBR) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Fibria Celulose S.A. (NYSE:FBR) by 26.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,470,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 511,841 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.45% of Fibria Celulose worth $17,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fibria Celulose during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Fibria Celulose by 3.7% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 16,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fibria Celulose by 90.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 10,896 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Fibria Celulose by 6,476.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fibria Celulose during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fibria Celulose S.A. (NYSE:FBR) opened at 9.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.47. Fibria Celulose S.A. has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $11.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FBR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fibria Celulose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Fibria Celulose from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Fibria Celulose currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

About Fibria Celulose

Fibria Celulose SA (Fibria) is a Brazil-based pulp and paper producer. The Company’s activities are focused on the renewable and sustainable forests and the manufacture and sale of bleached eucalyptus kraft pulp. Forests in formation are located in the states of Sao Paulo, Mato Grosso do Sul, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Espirito Santo, Bahia and Rio Grande do Sul.

