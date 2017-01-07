Federated Investors, Inc. (FII) Shares Bought by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federated Investors were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calvert Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 1.3% in the second quarter. Calvert Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 0.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 2.6% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 97,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Valley Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 3.7% in the third quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) traded down 1.94% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,683 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.59. Federated Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.76 and a 12-month high of $33.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.45.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.41 million. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federated Investors, Inc. will post $2.00 earnings per share for the current year.

FII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Group cut their price target on Federated Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Federated Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $30.00 price objective on Federated Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Federated Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

In other news, Director Michael J. Farrell acquired 10,000 shares of Federated Investors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.07 per share, for a total transaction of $260,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,119. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 6,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $170,892.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 469,442 shares in the company, valued at $12,177,325.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Investors

Federated Investors, Inc (Federated) is a provider of investment management products and related financial services. The Company is engaged in sponsoring, marketing and providing investment-related services to various investment products, including mutual funds and Separate Accounts, which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products, in both domestic and international markets.

