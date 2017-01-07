Everyday Health Inc. (EVDY) Receives $10.90 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Everyday Health Inc. (NYSE:EVDY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.90.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EVDY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everyday Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. lowered shares of Everyday Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Everyday Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. lowered shares of Everyday Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Everyday Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

In other Everyday Health news, VP Alan Shapiro sold 151,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $1,580,510.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Cooper sold 123,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $1,295,622.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,584.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVDY. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its position in Everyday Health by 113.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 126,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Everyday Health by 13.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Everyday Health by 56.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Everyday Health by 612.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 79,101 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Everyday Health by 2.2% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 449,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Everyday Health (NYSE:EVDY) opened at 10.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.34. Everyday Health has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Everyday Health Inc. (EVDY) Receives $10.90 Consensus PT from Brokerages” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/everyday-health-inc-evdy-receives-10-90-consensus-pt-from-brokerages/1142965.html.

Everyday Health Company Profile

Everyday Health, Inc, formerly Waterfront Media Inc, operates a digital marketing and communications platform for healthcare marketers that want to engage with consumers and healthcare professionals. The Company’s platform combines content from brands, data and analytics. The Company’s segment is providing digital health marketing and communications solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Everyday Health Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everyday Health Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.