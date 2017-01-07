Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings issued their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for Texas Roadhouse in a report released on Wednesday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst B. Bittner anticipates that the firm will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm earned $481.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.97 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/equities-analysts-issue-forecasts-for-texas-roadhouse-inc-s-q1-2017-earnings-txrh/1143096.html.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Buckingham Research set a $43.00 price objective on Texas Roadhouse and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.31.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) opened at 45.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.51. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.06%.

In other news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $4,455,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,127,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,864,621.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider S. Chris Jacobsen sold 5,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $251,832.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,476 shares in the company, valued at $565,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth about $295,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 72.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 146,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after buying an additional 39,530 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 65.0% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 9,862 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth about $564,000. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a restaurant company, which operates in the casual dining segment. The Company offers an assortment of seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open grills. In addition to steaks, the Company also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, and an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

