Emerson Electric Company (EMR) Stake Cut by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,731 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Emerson Electric Company were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Company by 4.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 369,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,116,000 after buying an additional 15,272 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Company by 78.5% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 78,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 34,615 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Company by 168.0% in the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 89,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after buying an additional 56,110 shares during the period. Seaward Management Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Company by 1.4% in the third quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership now owns 285,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Company during the third quarter valued at about $404,000. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR) traded up 0.46% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.40. 1,786,481 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.20. Emerson Electric Company has a 52 week low of $41.25 and a 52 week high of $58.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Emerson Electric Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. RBC Capital Markets set a $48.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric Company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric Company from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Vetr lowered shares of Emerson Electric Company from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Emerson Electric Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.56.

Emerson Electric Company Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is engaged in offering technology and engineering together that provides solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets around the world. The company operates through five business segments: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Network Power, Climate Technologies, and Commercial & Residential Solutions.

