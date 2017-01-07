Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $7,835,000 Position in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,090 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.44% of Synchronoss Technologies worth $7,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 21.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,013,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,299,000 after buying an additional 178,868 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth $4,738,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,649,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,428,000 after buying an additional 137,698 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 35.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 398,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,685,000 after buying an additional 103,440 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,237,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,148,000 after buying an additional 79,578 shares during the period. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) traded down 0.87% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.62. The company had a trading volume of 305,859 shares. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $49.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.01 and its 200-day moving average is $40.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2970.77 and a beta of 2.30.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $180.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.83 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post $2.00 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $44.50) on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

In other news, Director William J. Cadogan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $295,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 241,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,513,275.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Schuette sold 4,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $185,789.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,544.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc (Synchronoss) offers cloud solutions and software-based activation for mobile carriers, enterprises, retailers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Company operates in providing cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices segment. Its software provides consumer and enterprise solutions for transactions on a range of connected devices across the world’s networks.

