Emerald Advisers Inc. PA Raises Position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA)

Emerald Advisers Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,268 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA owned approximately 1.08% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $6,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Strs Ohio increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 257.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) traded down 1.44% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.92. 28,673 shares of the stock traded hands. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average of $22.41. The company’s market cap is $534.28 million.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($0.38) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on RETA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

In other news, Director Cpmg Inc acquired 164,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.99 per share, with a total value of $3,787,671.47. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James W. Traweek, Jr. acquired 8,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.57 per share, with a total value of $191,735.73. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing product candidates that modulate the activity of regulatory proteins involved in the biology of mitochondrial function, oxidative stress, and inflammation to address the unmet medical needs of patients with a range of serious or life-threatening diseases.

