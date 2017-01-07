Elliot Ehrich Sells 10,000 Shares of Alkermes PLC (ALKS) Stock

Alkermes PLC (NASDAQ:ALKS) CMO Elliot Ehrich sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total value of $594,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 60,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Elliot Ehrich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 15th, Elliot Ehrich sold 5,000 shares of Alkermes PLC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $279,950.00.

On Monday, December 12th, Elliot Ehrich sold 16,983 shares of Alkermes PLC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $936,612.45.

Alkermes PLC (NASDAQ:ALKS) opened at 59.64 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $9.06 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.26. Alkermes PLC has a 12-month low of $27.14 and a 12-month high of $73.24.

Alkermes PLC (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $180.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.39 million. Alkermes PLC had a negative net margin of 36.92% and a negative return on equity of 12.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes PLC will post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALKS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alkermes PLC from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Leerink Swann boosted their price target on Alkermes PLC from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alkermes PLC in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Alkermes PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Alkermes PLC in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Alkermes PLC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes PLC during the third quarter worth $14,117,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Alkermes PLC by 9.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 377,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,756,000 after buying an additional 32,744 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkermes PLC by 12.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes PLC during the third quarter worth $926,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes PLC during the third quarter worth $513,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes PLC Company Profile

Alkermes Public Limited Company is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in researching, developing and commercializing, both with partners and on its own, pharmaceutical products that are designed to address medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas. The Company has a portfolio of approximately 20 products and a clinical pipeline of product candidates that address central nervous system (CNS) disorders, such as schizophrenia, depression, addiction and multiple sclerosis.

