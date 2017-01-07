Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) (DNB) Shares Sold by DIAM Co. Ltd.

DIAM Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) (NYSE:DNB) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. DIAM Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) by 4.5% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) during the second quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,187,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) by 24.7% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (NYSE:DNB) traded up 0.74% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.42. 114,042 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 1.43. Dun & Bradstreet Corporation has a 1-year low of $85.99 and a 1-year high of $141.57.

Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) (NYSE:DNB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $412.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Corporation will post $7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.4825 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The)’s payout ratio is presently 73.11%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DNB shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) in a report on Monday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) Company Profile

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation is the source of commercial data, analytics and insight on businesses. The Company operates through two segments: Americas, which consists of its operations in the United States, Canada and Latin America, and Non-Americas, which consists of its operations in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, Greater China and India.

