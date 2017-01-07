Duff & Phelps Utilities Tax-Free Income Inc. (DTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

Duff & Phelps Utilities Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Duff & Phelps Utilities Tax-Free Income (NYSE:DTF) opened at 14.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.73. Duff & Phelps Utilities Tax-Free Income has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $17.05.

In other Duff & Phelps Utilities Tax-Free Income news, VP Timothy M. Heaney bought 3,000 shares of Duff & Phelps Utilities Tax-Free Income stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $43,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 9,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,243.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duff & Phelps Utilities Tax-Free Income Company Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily (approximately 80% of its total assets) in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade tax-exempt obligations.

