Domino’s Pizza Inc (DPZ) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2017 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Domino’s Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer Holdings issued their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report issued on Wednesday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst B. Bittner forecasts that the firm will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q2 2017 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $5.99 EPS.

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $339.32 million. Domino's Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

DPZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation raised Domino’s Pizza from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.31 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.58.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) opened at 163.49 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $101.01 and a 1-year high of $172.62. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 354.7% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 850.0% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 430.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at $182,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Vernon O. Hamilton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $661,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $3,297,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,938,150.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.91%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc is a pizza restaurant chain. The Company operates pizza stores at 12,500 locations in over 80 markets. It operates through three segments: domestic stores, international franchise and supply chain. Its Domestic Stores segment consists primarily of its franchise operations, through which it operates network of over 4,820 franchised stores located in the United States.

