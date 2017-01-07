Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 45.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Dick’s Sporting Goods were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DKS. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth approximately $23,666,000. GLG Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth approximately $19,853,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth approximately $11,653,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods by 28.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,663 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $46,081,000 after buying an additional 226,059 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods by 2,062.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 213,885 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $9,638,000 after buying an additional 203,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) traded up 1.63% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,179,292 shares. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.31. Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc has a 1-year low of $33.44 and a 1-year high of $62.88.

Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Dick’s Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc will post $3.10 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1513 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Dick’s Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.11%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DKS. Cowen and Company upgraded Dick’s Sporting Goods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup Inc. upgraded Dick’s Sporting Goods to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Off Wall Street began coverage on Dick’s Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dick’s Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. upgraded Dick’s Sporting Goods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.74.

In related news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,699,945.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lauren R. Hobart sold 24,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total value of $1,403,676.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,008.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.96% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc is an omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an assortment of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories in its specialty retail stores in the eastern United States. The Company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and other specialty concept stores, as well as e-commerce Websites at www.DICKS.com, www.golfgalaxy.com, www.fieldandstreamshop.com and www.caliastudio.com.

