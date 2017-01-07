DIAM Co. Ltd. Sells 31,916 Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI)

DIAM Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 22.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 31,916 shares during the period. DIAM Co. Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 10,527 shares in the last quarter. Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $208,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $4,807,000. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) traded up 0.21% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.81. 489,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The company’s market cap is $381.45 million. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 34.19%. Analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($1.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/diam-co-ltd-sells-31916-shares-of-spectrum-pharmaceuticals-inc-sppi/1143485.html.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 4th. RBC Capital Markets set a $10.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company operates through developing and commercializing oncology and hematology drug products segment. It has approximately six approved oncology/hematology products that target different types of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL), metastatic colorectal cancer, acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and multiple myeloma (MM).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.