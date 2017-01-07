DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1,181.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,627 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.6% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,944 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 4.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 4.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,958 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.7% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,303 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) traded up 0.91% on Friday, hitting $63.23. The company had a trading volume of 889,766 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $5.34 billion. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.92 and a 12-month high of $96.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.31.

WARNING: “DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/dexcom-inc-dxcm-shares-bought-by-acadian-asset-management-llc/1143545.html.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on DexCom from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Desjardins raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.47.

In other news, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 3,182 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.17, for a total transaction of $197,824.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,292.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Lister sold 3,560 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $300,499.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DexCom

Dexcom, Inc (Dexcom) is a medical device company. The Company is focused on the design, development and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes and for use by healthcare providers for the treatment of people with and without diabetes. Its products include SEVEN PLUS, DexCom G4, DexCom G4 PLATINUM, DexCom Share System and DexCom G5 Mobile.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.